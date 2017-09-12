Back Swirlin’: Scottie Pippen And His Cheating Wife Spotted Busting A Sweat Together In Beverly Hills

Rather interesting.

Scottie And Larsa Pippen Back Together

Scottie Pippen and estranged wife Larsa Pippen were spotted out in Hollyweird leaving the gym together and folks at TMZ are reporting they are back as one! Can you believe it?

TMZ reports the on-again, off-again couple have moved from Miami to LA, partly because their basketball son has transferred to a local school. The other part is they’re working on their relationship. Scottie filed for divorce almost a year ago after 19 years of marriage. Reportedly, Larsa cheated on the retired baller with with molly-per-cuh-cet whisperer Future. Scottie was no angel himself during their messy relationship, he was spotted out and about with his share of Beckies.

Just last week, Larsa was reportedly sharing a crib with Kourtney Kardashian, so maybe she was just waiting for her estranged boo to get to her.

Do you think these two are going to make it work out for good this time?