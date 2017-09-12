iCan’t: Apple Reveals iPhone X Featuring Face ID And Twitter Is As Shady And Scammy As Ever

Image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple’s New iPhone X With Face ID Has Twitter Going Nuts

It’s that time of year again ladies and gentlemen. It’s time to pay your Apple tax and uncle Tim Cook wants his money posthaste!

The folks in Cupertino announced their brand new line of bank-breaking iPhones today and the hypebeast machine is full speed ahead.

Early reactions to the phone seem to be positive (for those with the funds to cop) but ONE feature in particular has Twitter in an absolute uproar. Face ID. This feature allows your phone to be unlocked simply by looking at it. Gone are the days that your significant other has wait until you fall asleep to sneakily take your finger to unlock your phone and find your hoes.

