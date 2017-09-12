SMH: Porsche Driving Woman Arrested After Shooting Homeless Man Over Parking Spot

Woman Turns Herself In After Shooting Homeless Man Over Parking Lot

A Tennessee woman turned herself in this week after firing warning shots… into a homeless man. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 26, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche. The 54 year old homeless man Gerald Melton, was shot last month in an altercation at 3 a.m. over his sleeping spot on a Nashville sidewalk and her car’s loud music and exhaust. The two argued before Quackenbush walked back to the area and wounded Melton after firing two shots.

Quckenbush claims she was just shooting into his direction to send “warning shots”, but we guess he jumped in the way? SMH. “She had no intention of killing him. She didn’t know that she hit him,” said Quackenbush’s father, Jesse Quackenbush. He insists that his daughter was merely defending herself accordign to CBS, after he says Melton accosted her and her friends.

The woman’s hearing over the incedent is scheduled for October 6th.