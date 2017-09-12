Ho Sit Down: Free-Range Quail Kate Hudson Folded Into Yoga Pretzel For “Lazy” C-Section Comment
Twitter Gave Kate Hudson The Business Over Her “Lazy” C-Section Comment
Get this broad the f**k outta here.
Cosmopolitan cover girl Kate Hudson set herself ablaze among millions of women when she attributed her reason for getting a c-sectionto “laziness”.
Womanists, feminists and all the other angry “-ists” jumped on Kate’s lazy azz with a vengeance of a million breech birth babies.
As you can see, they are TOTALLY with the sh!ts. Flip it over to see how ugly it really got.