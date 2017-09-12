Ho Sit Down: Free-Range Quail Kate Hudson Folded Into Yoga Pretzel For “Lazy” C-Section Comment

Image via Cosmopolitan/Max Abadian

Twitter Gave Kate Hudson The Business Over Her “Lazy” C-Section Comment

Get this broad the f**k outta here.

Cosmopolitan cover girl Kate Hudson set herself ablaze among millions of women when she attributed her reason for getting a c-sectionto “laziness”.

Hey #KateHudson – please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is “lazy”? The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior? pic.twitter.com/DJVmf1lmVL — Tasha (@TashaMuise) September 11, 2017

Womanists, feminists and all the other angry “-ists” jumped on Kate’s lazy azz with a vengeance of a million breech birth babies.

People who have been extracted via jaws of life must have been too lazy to upen the door. #KateHudson #cesarian #cunt — Ava Miller (@avamilleroffic1) September 12, 2017

