Proud Mama’s Boy Kevin Durant Throws A Surprise 50th Birthday Bash For His “Real MVP”

This past weekend, NBA Champion Kevin Durant gathered his closest family and friends to surprise his mother, Wanda Durant, for her birthday celebration at D.C. hotspot, FELT Bar and Lounge at MGM National Harbor. Wanda Durant brought in her 50th birthday with an all-white cocktail party that was secretly orchestrated by her sons Kevin and Tony Durant.

The birthday girl wore a floor length sequin gown fit for an queen that wants to shine for the evening and constantly entertained guest with her pearly white smile. An hour into the party, Kevin and Tony entered the back room to surprise an emotional Wanda, who thought her sons were out of the country. The Golden State Warrior was decked out in denim and seen taking celebratory shots of Don Julio 1942 after his mother was presented with an AARP honorary membership card. Wanda was all smiles throughout the night, she was seen singing and dancing before Kevin presented her with an extravagant cake at the end of the party.

Sounds soooo sweet! That Kevin Durant is a good kiddo, ain’t he?

