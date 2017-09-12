No Justice: DOJ Not Criminally Charging Officers In Freddie Gray Case

Here we go again…

Department Of Justice Not Charging Officers In Freddie Gray Case

One of the most high profile criminal cases in Baltimore history is officially closed. The authorities who were acquitted of all charges in the death of Freddie Gray will not face possible repercussions on a federal level. The Department Of Justice announced today, September 12, that they won’t bring federal charges against the six police officers involved in the 2015 arrest and death of the 25-year-old.

According to CBS News five of the six officers face internal disciplinary trials that are scheduled to begin Oct. 30—but after that, they’ll be free to move on with their lives. Meanwhile Freddie…

S I G H.

Are you REALLY surprised that there will be no convictions in the Freddie Gray trial???