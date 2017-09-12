Randy Jackson Says Janet’s Abusive Ex-Husband Called Her A B*tch Every Day During Her Pregnancy

Randy Jackson Says Wissam Al Mana Verbally Abused Janet Jackson

If you thought Janet’s divorce from Wissam Al Mana seemed to come out of the clear blue sky shortly after she gave birth to baby Eissa, you aren’t alone. But a new revelation from her big bro Randy Jackson is definitely illuminating the situation for us all.

According to People, Randy revealed that Wissam pulled a complete 180 on Janet as soon as she revealed that she was expecting their child.

He claims that the Qatari businessman became particularly verbally abusive to Janet, repeatedly calling her out of her name and becoming increasingly controlling toward the end of their relationship.

“It was quite an abusive situation. It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b-tch every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

Randy says that as soon as he understood the severity of Janet’s situation earlier this year, he told his sister that she had the choice to either move in with him or he would personally come to their London home and handle things himself.

Randy went on to say that while on tour, Janet repeatedly breaks down in tears backstage during the show, as the verbal abuse and bullying from her ex-husband is continuing, with him using their custody arrangement as an intimidation tactic.

“What you saw in Houston, it was her situation coming out, what she’s been going through. The abuse is still going on. She has custody and he, of course, allowed her to bring the baby on tour, but it’s constant harassment. This tour almost didn’t happen, but by the grace of God we’re here and we’re very prayerful.”

As for why he’s coming forward and telling Janet’s story now, Randy says “enough is enough,” and it’s simply time for the truth of the matter to be made plain.

“It’s not about anger or vengeance…We don’t like to put our business out there but sometimes transparency helps you. The devil thrives in darkness. I’m just here supporting her through this time. There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce. I’ve been through a lot, we all have.”

Wow. Well, it definitely sounds as though Janet made the right decision to let this marriage go. Hopefully, things will go easier for her while she’s on the road.

Getty/Splash