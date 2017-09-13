Beyonce, Oprah, Stevie Wonder, And More Stars Raise Over $14 Million For Hurricane Relief With Telethon

WOW. #HandinHand A post shared by Complex Pop (@complexpop) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Stars Raise Funds With “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief”

The big Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief telethon went down tonight, and stars came out en force to support the donation efforts.

The telethon, organized by Bun B and Scooter Braun, featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Usher, and Tori Kelly among others, and appearances from stars like Beyonce, Oprah, Cher, and Jamie Foxx, with stars like Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled and Asahd (we’re assuming he didn’t do much speaking on the phone), Jared Leto, George Clooney, Justin Bieber, and pretty much anyone else from television, film, or music that you can think of.

Beyoncé's powerful #HandInHand message. [via @beylite] A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

The benefit broadcasted live on every major network, with shows from Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and San Antonio. Celebs will be taking calls for the rest of the evening, but the charity event managed to raise more than $14 million in the hour it was live.

On standby now to take your #HandInHand calls! Dial 1-800-258-6000 to show your support for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma! A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Peep more pics from the event after the jump:

Instagram/Getty