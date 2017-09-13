ESPN’s Jemele Hill Got Reprimanded For Calling A White Supremacist A White Supremacist And Black Folk Have Her Back

#IStandWithJemele

ESPN’s Jemele Hill isn’t one to bite her tongue…or her Twitter fingers. So on September 11th, she was having a casual conversation and mentioned that Donald Trump is a white supremacist who empowers white supremacists. And, well, she wasn’t lying.

Jemele Hill speaks the truth! This is why I love Twitter. pic.twitter.com/eQzMb9wgpP — Derenic Byrd (@DerenicByrd) September 13, 2017

In fact, it’s pretty much an established, agreed upon sentiment that Donald Trump’s refusal to speak out against white supremacists has emboldened and empowered them. Still, ESPN sent out a letter throwing Hill and her comments under the bus. But guess what, black folks have come to her aid in spectacular fashion.

espn threw jemele hill under the bus in order to appease the same pigs who bombard her with racism and sexism all day every single day — Greg Howard (@greghoward88) September 12, 2017

Peep the support and the dragging going for any and everyone offended by Jemele’s truth. We stand with her.