ESPN’s Jemele Hill Got Reprimanded For Calling A White Supremacist A White Supremacist And Black Folk Have Her Back
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16
❯
❮
#IStandWithJemele
ESPN’s Jemele Hill isn’t one to bite her tongue…or her Twitter fingers. So on September 11th, she was having a casual conversation and mentioned that Donald Trump is a white supremacist who empowers white supremacists. And, well, she wasn’t lying.
In fact, it’s pretty much an established, agreed upon sentiment that Donald Trump’s refusal to speak out against white supremacists has emboldened and empowered them. Still, ESPN sent out a letter throwing Hill and her comments under the bus. But guess what, black folks have come to her aid in spectacular fashion.
Peep the support and the dragging going for any and everyone offended by Jemele’s truth. We stand with her.