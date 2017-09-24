For the ladies…

Dave East’s Best Photos

By now you should be somewhat familiar with rapper Dave East, if not we’ll help you. Dave East is an East Harlem rapper that your girlfriend and all of her friends can’t get enough of.

You’ve probably seen posts like this floating around on social media.

imagine thinking Dave East is ugly. pic.twitter.com/WmjMLbfSPc — 💍 (@pinkymissguided) September 13, 2017

Oh, and this one too.

Dave east could ruin my life , and I'd be fine with it 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/LrVB7yQBF7 — Louie V 🤑 (@Youngqueen_xo) September 10, 2017

When he’s not melting panties off female fans, he’s hitting tour dates and preparing his next project “Paranoia 2” that will be released around Halloween.

East also recently went through a bunch of his favorite pickup lines and yes, panties were destroyed.

LOL!

Flip through for a gallery of reasons why women want a piece of Dave East.