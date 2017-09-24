A Gallery Of Reasons Why Women Want A Piece Of Dave East

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Paras Griffin/FilmMagic

For the ladies…

Dave East’s Best Photos

By now you should be somewhat familiar with rapper Dave East, if not we’ll help you. Dave East is an East Harlem rapper that your girlfriend and all of her friends can’t get enough of.

You’ve probably seen posts like this floating around on social media.

Oh, and this one too.

When he’s not melting panties off female fans, he’s hitting tour dates and preparing his next project “Paranoia 2” that will be released around Halloween.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

East also recently went through a bunch of his favorite pickup lines and yes, panties were destroyed.

LOL!

Flip through for a gallery of reasons why women want a piece of Dave East.

My Life Wild Baby 😝

A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on

@colorblind

A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on

@khalid_dabarber One Thing 🔥🔥

A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on

@fentyxpuma Show #NYFW

A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on

D.C. WHAT IT DO?!? #ParanoiaTOUR

A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on

Power 98 Charlotte 📷 @brock_mills

A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Work Youngin 📷 @apex.visions

    A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on

    We Don't Relate 🤷🏾‍♂️

    A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on

    @fentyxpuma Show #NYFW

    A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For the Ladies, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://story.ng/a-gallery-of-reasons-why-women-want-a-piece-of-dave-east/ A Gallery Of Reasons Why Women Want A Piece Of Dave East – Story.ng

      […] Source: Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus