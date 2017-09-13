Nicki Minaj Holds Up NYFW Fashion Show So She Can Munch On Some Popeyes Biscuits

You bishes can’t even spell Popeyes…

Nicki Minaj Halts Performance For Popeyes Meal

Apparently, Nicki is serious about her $5 box.

After successfully shutting down the stage at the Phillip Plein fashion show, alongside Yo Gotti, Rae Sremmurd, and 21 Savage, reports are leaking that Nicki had the whole show shut down while she tended to her hankering for some Louisiana fried chicken.

A source shared with Page Six that the Rap star shut down the idea of performing as promised until she got some drumsticks in her mouth.

“She refused to go onstage until she got her Popeyes f – – king chicken. The production team had to send someone out to get her chicken.”

Well, Nicki has definitely been on her diva isht lately, and if you’re hungry you’re hungry.

But it seems like something that could’ve waited until after she earned that check we’re sure the fashion house cut her.

