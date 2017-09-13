Shook Ones: Prison Officials Are Afraid Of Another Car Chase Upon O.J. Simpson’s Release

Image via Nevada Parole Board pool/Splash

O.J. Simpson Release Details Kept Top Secret

O.J. Simpson is set to be released from prison sometime soon, but it is unlikely that we will know the date ahead of time.

According to TMZ, Nevada prison officials are afraid of the media circus that will take place if news outlets know the date and swarm the facility. Furthermore, they fear a repeat of a the (in)famous chase as thirsty cameramen and helicopter pilots attempt to get a “first look” at a free Orenthal.

Sources within the prison say the media has a 1 in 18 chance to even capture an image of O.J.’s release because there are 18 different doors that he could walk out of on the day he’s released.

O.J. allegedly told prison officials that he doesn’t want to be seen on camera when he gets out, but that may be so that he can command more money when it’s time for his first interview. The prison wants it to be clear that THEY are the ones calling the shots as far as secrecy is concerned, NOT O.J.

If O.J. leaves prison in a white Bronco, people are gonna lose it!