No Chill! Twitter Flipped The Star-Studded Hand In Hand Telethon Into Hilarious Memes

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20

Hilarious Memes From Hand In Hand Telethon

Everyone’s favorite A-listers (ALL OF THEM) assembled like Voltron for the love-filled Hand In Hand telethon where they worked phones, raised millions for those affected by the vicious hurricane wave and sparked a hilarious meme wave proving yet again that Twitter will flip ANYTHING into jokes.

Peep all the funniest (and pettiest) memes from the Hand In Hand telethon on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, Bolitics, For Discussion

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus