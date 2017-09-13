No Chill! Twitter Flipped The Star-Studded Hand In Hand Telethon Into Hilarious Memes

Beyoncé: I'll send a video. I'm not working a call center. pic.twitter.com/gJgoGaEmjd — the jay agenda: (@iAmJCotti) September 13, 2017

Hilarious Memes From Hand In Hand Telethon

Everyone’s favorite A-listers (ALL OF THEM) assembled like Voltron for the love-filled Hand In Hand telethon where they worked phones, raised millions for those affected by the vicious hurricane wave and sparked a hilarious meme wave proving yet again that Twitter will flip ANYTHING into jokes.

I tried talking to Khia on the donation line and this was her response. I am offended #HandInHand pic.twitter.com/ZZcQTtcrIm — Check 4 a neck (@BeyonceMyRoc) September 13, 2017

