F**k The Police: Cleveland Cop Pleads Guilty Assaulting 2 Women With Sex Toy During Traffic Stop

Image via Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department

Cleveland Cop Uses Sex Toy To Assault Women During Traffic Stop

Cops ain’t isht. Go debate your secretly racist Trump-supporting neighbor.

A former police officer in East Cleveland has plead guilty to using a sex toy to sexually assault 2 women during a traffic stop according to Cleveland.com.

16-year Kenneth Bolton Jr. copped (pun intended) to felony gross sexual imposition and misdemeanor interfering with civil rights so that his OTHER charge of kidnapping would be dropped.

Bolton was fired from the force, he will lose his license to be a cop and he will be forced to register as full-blown sex offender.

See how easy it is to actually hold cops accountable for their egregious actions? Wish the justice system was this cut-and-dry when it comes to cops killing unarmed Black folks…