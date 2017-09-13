Back To Snatched: Teairra Mari Shows Off Her Post Rehab Glow Up On IG

Teairra Mari Confirms Sober Glow

A few days ago, Teairra gave everyone a sneak peek at her new slimmy trimmy figure and now we all know it’s thanks to kicking alcohol. On Monday’s episode of Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird, friends and even producers on the show staged an intervention with a therapist to convince the former Roc-a-fella singer to attend a rehab. After much resistance, TT eventually submitted herself to the idea.

Now we know that Teairra Mari is on a sober journey, which explained her new glow. Teairra just posted another stunning photo on her IG page with the hashtag “#Rehab”, confimring that she is still indeed sober.

One thing about them tables… they always turn. ☝🏾😉#Bad #Rehab

Teairra is working HARD to turn things around with her health and singing career.

She posted snippets of music from her upcoming album too. She sings about giving up everything that was bad for her…

👀 A post shared by 💋Teairra Mari 💋 (@misstmari) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

