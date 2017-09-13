Here We Go Again: People Think These Pictures Prove That Brandy’s Secretly Pregnant

She ain’t even gotta front…she ain’t even gotta lie…

Brandy Hit By Pregnancy Rumors Again

Even though she’s vehemently denied the rumors, there’s speculation that Brandy’s keeping a BIG secret. As previously reported rumors once again swirled that the songstress was carrying a child after she posed for a picture with a fan but BranNu shut it down and claimed that a “b*** was just bloated.”

#SillyGirl Pregnant my ass… Damn can a bitch just could have been bloated yesterday? I ain't gon lie, I did look pregnant… but you would think I would have had the Baby by now… lol… so Nah son.. A post shared by b r 📖n d Y —–b u t t o n (@4everbrandy) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Now, however, new photos have surfaced and they’re once again raising eyebrows. Brandy was spotted leaving a game of tennis looking fuller in the face and very much so with child.

#HotOrNot #Brandy 👀 A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

And now some fans are leaving her congratulatory messages on Instagram while others are admonishing her for “lying” about her big news.

“😍😍😘😘😘 Congrats on the new baby!” wrote a Brandy stan.

“So are you’re going to wear baggy clothes now, make half body photos and still deny the pregnancy?” added another.

Brandy does look like she’s got big news to share and some are speculating that she’s being a surrogate for her brother Ray J and his wife Princess Love who documented their fertility struggle on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.” Others are saying that the songstress could have a medical condition like fibroids.

Guess we’ll all just have to wait to and see.

