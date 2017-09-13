Ain’t Over: K. Michelle’s Still BIG Mad That Nicki Minaj Swiped Her Title Track Over Meek Mill

Don’t tell the Barbz…

K. Michelle Reignites Nicki Minaj Beef

After months of silence, K. Michelle’s speaking out again on the allegedly shady behavior of Nicki Minaj.

Just a few months ago, K. called out Nicki for swiping the title track from her 2014 sophomore album “Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart” because she thought K was sleeping with her then boyfriend, Meek Mill.

“Buy a Heart” feat. Meek later appeared on Nicki’s “Pink Print” album.

“I was told that the song from my album was being taken from me, because the rapper that gave it to me girlfriend thought I was f*** him,” wrote K on Twitter. […] “God did more than handle the situation, I’ve sat back and healed up. Watched karma. I’m not perfect but I’m not evil or insecure.”

Now K’s got more on her mind for the rapper that tried to “sabotage” her. K recently spoke with TheShadeRoom in their “Interrogation Room” and revealed that one point Meek suddenly asked to get back a chain he’d given her—platonically.

“I don’t wanna do no song with Meek Mill and I don’t wanna do one with Nicki,” said K. “You don’t go and steal somebody record and then tell the label not to tell them. Then you got Meek’s boys trying to take my chain. Saying the chain that Meek gave me, he gotta give back the chain. I’ve never f****d Meek Mills. I’ve always been the biggest Nicki supporter.

She also added that despite labels telling her to keep quiet about Nicki’s allegedly shady behavior, she’s far from afraid of Nicki and her Barbz…

“I don’t give a f** no more about being attacked,” said K.”I’m sorry, I’m always under attack by the devil because I’m blessed. You don’t do that! When girls are coming in the game you do not step on them, you do not try to sabotage them so that you can remain in your place.”

and she and Nicki only have one thing in common; their fake cakes.

“We got the same butt doctor but other than that, I’m not even a rapper!”

It’s not surprising to see K go IN on Nicki again, we all know she doesn’t hold back. Do YOU think Nicki will finally respond to her shade???

