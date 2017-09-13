Lesbian Love: Cardi B’s Lil Sister Hennessy Is Coupled Up With A Woman

Cardi B’s Lil Sis Hennessy Finds Love With A Woman

Hennessy Carolina is hands down her sister’s biggest fan. The 21-year-old looks up to her sister Cardi B. Cardi even let her know on national T.V. that she was working hard to show her that she could do anything. It looks like Hennessy has found happiness herself in a new relationship. She’s dating a woman named Michelle. The two look like they’ve been dating since early summer.

Congrats to Hennessy on finding happiness.

🍻😘👅 A post shared by RIPKAtA 9.5.16 🦋 (@ball_like_melo) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

#happynationalgirlfriendday A post shared by @hennessycarolina on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Every time I'm with u is like fireworks baby 🎆🎇 A post shared by RIPKAtA 9.5.16 🦋 (@ball_like_melo) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

The proud sis we by Cardi B’s side as she performed at a Nylon fashion week party. Scott Disick was also in the cut.