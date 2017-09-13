Lesbian Love: Cardi B’s Lil Sister Hennessy Is Coupled Up With A Woman
- By Bossip Staff
Hennessy Carolina is hands down her sister’s biggest fan. The 21-year-old looks up to her sister Cardi B. Cardi even let her know on national T.V. that she was working hard to show her that she could do anything. It looks like Hennessy has found happiness herself in a new relationship. She’s dating a woman named Michelle. The two look like they’ve been dating since early summer.
Congrats to Hennessy on finding happiness.
The proud sis we by Cardi B’s side as she performed at a Nylon fashion week party. Scott Disick was also in the cut.