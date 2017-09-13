Sweet Black Love: LL Cool J’s Wife & Celeb Friends Surprise Him After Receiving Kennedy Center Honors

How sweet.

LL Cool J’s Wife Throws Him A Sweet Surprise Party

LL Cool J’s family and celebrity friends came out to show the rap veteran some love after achieving one of the biggest honors in his career. LL aka Todd James became the first rap artist to be saluted for his contributions to art with a Kennedy Center Honor. Other honorees for the prestigious award on it’s 40th year anniversary included TV writer/producer Norman Lear, singer Gloria Estefan, dancer Carmen de Lavallade and musician Lionel Richie.

Simone Smith, LL’s wife of many years gathered his closest celeb pals, including Samuel L Jackson, Judge Mathis and Magic Johnson and they all surprised him to show his love on his achievement.

