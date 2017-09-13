Sweet Black Love: LL Cool J’s Wife & Celeb Friends Surprise Him After Receiving Kennedy Center Honors
How sweet.
LL Cool J’s Wife Throws Him A Sweet Surprise Party
LL Cool J’s family and celebrity friends came out to show the rap veteran some love after achieving one of the biggest honors in his career. LL aka Todd James became the first rap artist to be saluted for his contributions to art with a Kennedy Center Honor. Other honorees for the prestigious award on it’s 40th year anniversary included TV writer/producer Norman Lear, singer Gloria Estefan, dancer Carmen de Lavallade and musician Lionel Richie.
Simone Smith, LL’s wife of many years gathered his closest celeb pals, including Samuel L Jackson, Judge Mathis and Magic Johnson and they all surprised him to show his love on his achievement.
Take a look at a video of the moment LL walked in. Then swipe to see Tina Knowles and Holly Robinson Pete in the cut.
SURPRISE!!!!! Todd had no clue 😂🙌🏽💁🏽 Here's a huge THANK YOU to our family & friends for the 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 that attended yesterday's celebration, in honor of my husband's esteemed Kennedy Center Honor 🙏🏽 AND THE AWARD GO TO #LLCOOL FOR HIS LIFETIME CONTRIBUTIONS TO AMERICAN CULTURE THROUGH PERFORMING ARTS 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #firsthiphopartist #blessed #grateful #favor #Godisgreat Swipe ⬅️ to see more pics 😊
How sweet, swipe below for more from the party.
To Mrs. Smith & my crazy kids, my friends and family and everyone behind the scenes who joined in to surprise me yesterday. I deeply appreciate your love and the spirit of generosity that you guys shared with me. I truly appreciate every single one of you. I'm surrounded by great people. I'm blessed to have such a great team and such great friends. Thank you thank you thank you. You guys made the homie feel special 😁😁😁❤️