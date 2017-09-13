The Slayage Continues: Teyana Taylor Shows Her Perfectly Sculpted Azz For The Blondes NYFW Show

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Teyana Taylor walks the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

Teyana Taylor Owns The Blonds Runway Show

Welp, she’s done it again. Teyana Taylor absolutely flamed The Blonds NYFW show Tuesday night.

Peep some of the footage below

Tell me where u want to go & I I'll take you there… 💋 #theblondsny #NYFW 📸: @justxfred

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on

Teyana Taylor Iman Shumpert

Matt Brandt / Splash News

And TT had the support of her honey love Iman Shumpert. Do you think Teyana is the best thing to hit the runway since Naomi Campbell?

Hit the flip for more amazing images

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: David Blond, Danielle Brooks, Teyana Taylor, Dej Loaf, Phillipe Blond and Trina pose backstage at The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City.

( Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

Danielle Brooks, Dej Loaf, Sevyn Streeter and Trina were also in the building

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Teyana Taylor and Phillipe Blond take a selfie backstage at the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City.

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

But you know Teyana is in a league all her own

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L to R) David Blond, Teyana Taylor and Phillipe Blond pose backstage at The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City.

(Paul Morigi/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Teyana Taylor walks the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

This lighting is so sick

Teyana Taylor The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters / Splash

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Teyana Taylor walks the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Teyana Taylor walks the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

Teyana from every angle

Teyana Taylor

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters / Splash

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Teyana Taylor walks the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

Cardi B attends the The Blonds fashion show at New York Fashion Week. <P> Pictured: Cardi B <B>Ref: SPL1577151 120917 </B><BR /> Picture by: Illuminati / Splash News<BR /> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR /> Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR /> New York:212-619-2666<BR /> London:870-934-2666<BR /> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /> </P>

Illuminati / Splash News

Cardi B came through

Cardi B attends the The Blonds fashion show at New York Fashion Week. <P> Pictured: Cardi B <B>Ref: SPL1577151 120917 </B><BR /> Picture by: Illuminati / Splash News<BR /> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR /> Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR /> New York:212-619-2666<BR /> London:870-934-2666<BR /> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /> </P>

Matt Brandt / Splash News

Paris Hilton The Blonds

Matt Brandt / Splash News

Paris Hilton was there too, if you care

Teyana Taylor The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters / Splash

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Bikini Body

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus