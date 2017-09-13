The Slayage Continues: Teyana Taylor Shows Her Perfectly Sculpted Azz For The Blondes NYFW Show
Teyana Taylor Owns The Blonds Runway Show
Welp, she’s done it again. Teyana Taylor absolutely flamed The Blonds NYFW show Tuesday night.
Peep some of the footage below
The gorgeous @teyanataylor opened, closed, and struck serious poses at @theblondsny Spring 2018 show tonight at #nyfw . See the full runway live + behind the scenes on our InstaStories! #instafashion #fashion #instastyle #style #celebritystyle #fashionbombdaily #teyanataylor #theblonds Repost @legendarydamon
And TT had the support of her honey love Iman Shumpert. Do you think Teyana is the best thing to hit the runway since Naomi Campbell?
Hit the flip for more amazing images
Danielle Brooks, Dej Loaf, Sevyn Streeter and Trina were also in the building
But you know Teyana is in a league all her own
This lighting is so sick
Teyana from every angle
Cardi B came through
Paris Hilton was there too, if you care