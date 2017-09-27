Keeping Up With The Johnsons: 8 Reasons Why Black-Ish’s Zoey Is Black Teen Girl Goals

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Black-ish’s Zoey Johnson Is Perfect For Millennial Teens Yara Shahidi’s character on Black-ish is for teens today. She faces all of the challenges of the current generation and flips it into endless gems. Black-ish is returning to ABC Tuesdays this fall on October 3rd at 9pm. We’re here to highlight why college-bound Zoey is the best thing on TV for young girls like her. Representation matters, right? Hit the flip.

She’s pretty and popular. Duh! Zoey Johnson is always serving us a good outfit with the confidence to match. Any teen would want to be her.

She’s perceptive Nothing gets passed her, not even passive aggressive smiley face emojis. She’s not a teen girl you can get over on.

Did we mention, she’s smart AF! A true genius.

She’s A Great Sister Zoey teaches and the kiddies learn.

She’s A Great Daughter Besides being brilliant, Zoey’s parent don’t really have to worry about her being a serial killer or teenage mom. That’s a good daughter in our book.

She’s Woke! AF.