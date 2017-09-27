Keeping Up With The Johnsons: 8 Reasons Why Black-Ish’s Zoey Is Black Teen Girl Goals
Black-ish’s Zoey Johnson Is Perfect For Millennial Teens
Yara Shahidi’s character on Black-ish is for teens today. She faces all of the challenges of the current generation and flips it into endless gems. Black-ish is returning to ABC Tuesdays this fall on October 3rd at 9pm. We’re here to highlight why college-bound Zoey is the best thing on TV for young girls like her.
Representation matters, right? Hit the flip.
She’s pretty and popular. Duh!
Zoey Johnson is always serving us a good outfit with the confidence to match. Any teen would want to be her.
She’s perceptive
Nothing gets passed her, not even passive aggressive smiley face emojis. She’s not a teen girl you can get over on.
Did we mention, she’s smart AF!
A true genius.
She’s A Great Sister
Zoey teaches and the kiddies learn.
She’s A Great Daughter
Besides being brilliant, Zoey’s parent don’t really have to worry about her being a serial killer or teenage mom. That’s a good daughter in our book.
She’s Woke!
AF.
She shows growth.
What made great black teen characters in the past is how they showed their growth and journey through television. Zoey’s character does just that while addressing difficult social topic.