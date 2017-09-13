F#@$ Ya Lil Mayo Makeups: Fenty Beauty Changed The Game & Major Beauty Brands Are SHOOK

fenty beauty got them shaaaaaking pic.twitter.com/uDfNJXxg8k — Makeup 💋 (@MakeupIcon) September 13, 2017

Fenty Beauty Changes The Game & Stresses Beauty Brands

Anti-bra Pop Goddess Rihanna is SLAYING the makeup game with her Black girl magical Fenty Beauty launch that showed love to oft-ignored women of color, shattered the whole entire internet and put pressure on major beauty brands to pander shamelessly to darker women shunned for years. Oh yes, it’s very delicious and #BlackMakeupistaTwitter is LIT.

all these makeup brands showcasing their two shades for dark skinned people bc of rihanna pic.twitter.com/usign0cA43 — airbender (@nejikaneki) September 12, 2017

Hit the flip to see what happened when Fenty Beauty put its foot on major beauty brand necks.