F#@$ Ya Lil Mayo Makeups: Fenty Beauty Changed The Game & Major Beauty Brands Are SHOOK
- By Bossip Staff
Fenty Beauty Changes The Game & Stresses Beauty Brands
Anti-bra Pop Goddess Rihanna is SLAYING the makeup game with her Black girl magical Fenty Beauty launch that showed love to oft-ignored women of color, shattered the whole entire internet and put pressure on major beauty brands to pander shamelessly to darker women shunned for years. Oh yes, it’s very delicious and #BlackMakeupistaTwitter is LIT.
Hit the flip to see what happened when Fenty Beauty put its foot on major beauty brand necks.