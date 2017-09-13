Some Sweet Swirly Preciousness: Serena Williams Shares Shots Of Her Bae And Their Beautiful Bundle Of Joy

Serena Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter

Congratulations to Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian. The happy couple teased the first photo of their daughter with this coupled up pic Tuesday night…

… but are you ready? A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

And by Wednesday morning they delivered this precious picture of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Gorgeous right?

Serena’s bio includes a link to her website, where she posted this precious video of her pregnancy journey.

There’s other stuff on there too about fashion and tennis if you’re into that kinda thing.