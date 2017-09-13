Some Sweet Swirly Preciousness: Serena Williams Shares Shots Of Her Bae And Their Beautiful Bundle Of Joy
- By Bossip Staff
Congratulations to Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian. The happy couple teased the first photo of their daughter with this coupled up pic Tuesday night…
And by Wednesday morning they delivered this precious picture of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Gorgeous right?
Serena’s bio includes a link to her website, where she posted this precious video of her pregnancy journey.
