Some Sweet Swirly Preciousness: Serena Williams Shares Shots Of Her Bae And Their Beautiful Bundle Of Joy

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Alexis Ohanian (L) and Serena Williams attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Serena Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter

Congratulations to Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian. The happy couple teased the first photo of their daughter with this coupled up pic Tuesday night…

… but are you ready?

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

And by Wednesday morning they delivered this precious picture of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Gorgeous right?

Serena’s bio includes a link to her website, where she posted this precious video of her pregnancy journey.

There’s other stuff on there too about fashion and tennis if you’re into that kinda thing.

