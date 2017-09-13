Oh, The Irony: The Robert E. Lee Elementary School In Florida Burns To The Ground

Image via Getty

Robert E. Lee Elementary School In Tampa Burns Down

Confederate general Robert E. Lee has been the impetus for the racist violence that we’ve witnessed in America lately.

Now, if you believe in signs, then this story is for you.

According to Tampa Bay Times, Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Tampa has burned down in a major fire. More than half of the 300 students enrolled at the school are African-American and several members of the Hillsborough County School System have been fighting to get the name changed over the past few years.

The city is still suffering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma and just as power was restored in the area, black smoked filled the sky.

More fire units responded. But then the roof collapsed on the northeast side of the building, and the incident commander decided to pull back the firefighters and go into “defensive” mode to contain the blaze.

At this time there is no evidence that the fire was started under nefarious circumstances, but investigators will be looking into the incident.

“We have investigators on scene, the fire marshal,” Penny said, “but I want to make something very, very clear — because I know that in our atmosphere this can be contentious — but indications now have nothing to do with the name of this school.”

The school was scheduled to reopen this week after the hurricane, and while we don’t want children to miss out on their education, maybe this was a sign.

Just sayin’…