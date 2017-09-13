Money Long: Russell Westbrook Signs The Biggest Jordan Brand Endorsement Deal Ever

Russell Westbrook Signs 10-Year Extension With Jordan

Russell Westbrook is the reigning MVP of the NBA–not to mention the most fashionable, according to Sports Illustrated 2 years in a row. His game playing and outfit wearing hasn’t gone unnoticed, and now according to ESPN’s sources he’s signed a huge extension for his Jordan deal.

Russell first signed a five-year endorsement deal in 2013, and has since been positioned as the face of the brand and the annual Air Jordan model each passing season. Now, it is being said that Westbrook has signed a 10-year extension with Nike’s Jordan Brand that will be the most lucrative endorsement deal for a Jordan athlete to date.

The shoe deal extension is in advance of the player’s initial deal that expires next fall. According to coursed, the increased pay rate will retroactively apply to his 2016-17 MVP season. The long-term extension will link the 28-year-old Westbrook with Jordan through as long as the 2025-26 NBA season. This deal will include both on- and off-court signature sneakers, which is different from the deal Westbrook has prior.

Congrats, Russ!