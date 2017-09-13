Going Out Of Business: Racist Dragged For Posting Slurs About Couple Who Refused To Stand For National Anthem

Black Twitter Tries To Put Racist Detroit Man Out Of Business

Those azzholes in Charlottesville got people out here thinking it’s okay to be openly racist… Fortunately there are plenty of good folks out here willing to set them straight!

You may have heard about this David Doptis douchelord who thought he was doing something by posting this racist picture on Facebook AND Snapchat… The photos is of Lions season ticket holder Stacey Graham, who was at the game this Sunday when Doptis posted this picture with the caption, “you wanna sit down for the national anthem? You don’t like out country the get the “F” outtt” The photo also included the words “Ignorant N’s”

According to WXYZ reports,

Stacey tells 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner she’s been sitting out the national anthem since last year because she disagrees with the third verse of the song. She also says she’s shocked at the post. It was written by David Doptis who owns a business in Pontiac called Restaurant Liquidation Auctions. It is normally open on Mondays but was closed today. Efforts to reach Doptis by home and at his home in Bloomfield Township were not successful.

SMH. Now Doptis wants to act shy huh? Anyway Twitter and Facebook went right to work dragging Doptis and discouraging people from patronizing his business, peep the tweets below:

It's obvious this David Doptis wasn't respecting the anthem, either, SINCE HE WAS TAKING PICS!! Give him a call @ his biz! 248-481-3268 pic.twitter.com/D2WDBgwvSN — Corey D. Lyons (@cdlyons74) September 12, 2017

This is insane! #DavidDoptis of #Pontiac you should be ashamed! Wonder why he felt so comfortable to make this public post!?! 🤦🏿‍♂️🤔 pic.twitter.com/haRfvs4r8y — Devin Gardner (@devingardnerXCI) September 11, 2017

I have a feeling #BlackTwitter is going to have a field day with #DavidDoptis pic.twitter.com/1fd1xxv1GU — Blocka Zulu (@TheRealSlamBrad) September 12, 2017

David Doptis is calling people "Ignorant Niggers" Let's make him famous and shut down his business https://t.co/6JPrLtsFSV — Winter Jones (@iWinterJones) September 11, 2017

David Doptis, you are a pussy. You had all the space and opportunity to say something to them face to face but ran to Facebook like a bitch. pic.twitter.com/LEGITUzADY — Dead Beat Meat (@GunnellTweeting) September 11, 2017

In case y'all haven't heard about #DavidDoptis flame his cowardly ass up. He owns the business pictured pic.twitter.com/pI4NF7jStX — To Troll A Racist (@2Troll_A_Racist) September 13, 2017

@Lions Will you investigate the Facebook post by David Doptis? If he's a season ticket holder revoke his tickets. — Curt Thomas (@Thomas817) September 13, 2017

@DavidDoptis said if you don't like "our" country then get the f**k out. If he doesn't understand why they sat then he needs to get out — Cim Cardashian (@curlytopqt69) September 13, 2017