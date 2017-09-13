What Happened To BBWs? Is Drizzy Swirling It Up With This Indie Actress?

Drake Caught Holding Hands With Indie Actress

Drizzy went against type this week, sparking rumors of a romance with a slimmy trimmy blonde who stars in an upcoming buzzed about movie…

Page Six reports that Drake is smitten with actress Bria Vinaite after her movie “The Florida Project” screened at the Toronto International Film Festival:

The superstar took Vinaite for an intimate dinner at restaurant Sotto Sotto in his hometown of Toronto late on Monday, staying with her until early Tuesday morning. The pair was spotted looking cozy in the restaurant, according to a witness, who said, “It definitely looked like a date, and they left the restaurant at 2:30 a.m. hand in hand.” Sources say Drake is obsessed with her Sean Baker-directed movie “The Florida Project.”

You know how Drake is too… Extra AF. The rapper posted about the movie on his ‘gram:

The Florida Project is the best movie you will see this year 😍💙🏝 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

For those looking to know a little more about Vinaite and ‘The Florida Project,’ it turns out the 24-year-old Lithuanian-born actress was discovered on Instagram where she made her money promoting a weed-themed clothing line. She got the part in the festival favorite after the director Sean Baker hit her up on the social network to ask her to audition. Despite never having acted before, she won the role of a struggling young mother who lives in one of the run down motels on the outskirts of Orlando. The movie was extremely well received at both Cannes and TIFF and is already considered to be a big contender for awards season

Vinaite said of the movie in Toronto:

“It’s a situation that no one knows exists. I never knew about the hidden homeless situation until this film, and until Sean,” adding, “There are so many things we don’t know about because they don’t get spoken about, and people might be embarrassed to speak up or might be shamed into not speaking up.” She said of the response to the movie, “I’ve been doing such crazy stuff. Stuff I’ve dreamed of and would just wanna cross off my bucket list,” she says. “At the end of every day, I’m just like, ‘That didn’t happen.’”

So do you think Drake hit, or could this have just been a “business meeting”? Seems like Vinaite might be one of Drake’s muses, right?

Hit the flip for more photos from Drizzy’s TIFF experience this year.