New Face, Who Dis: 15 Celebrities Who Won’t Be Able To Unlock Their iPhone X Using Face ID
- By Bossip Staff
As soon as it was announced that the new iPhone X would have facial recognition to unlock phones, people started asking questions. How does it work? How does it work with disguises? Can your bae use your face while you’re sleeping?
But it also raised some questions about celebrities who change their damn faces all the time. How are they going to be able to open their phones if they’re getting their cheeks and eyes and lips and noses and foreheads done?
With that said, here are some celebrities who may never be able to unlock their iPhones if they get them.
Sammy Sosa
Larsa Pippen
Aubrey O’Day
Dawn Richard
Lil Kim
Kylie Jenner
Lark Voorhees
Pamela Anderson
Heidi Montag
Khloe Kardashian
Wendy Williams
Latoya Jackson
