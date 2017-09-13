New Face, Who Dis: 15 Celebrities Who Won’t Be Able To Unlock Their iPhone X Using Face ID

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16

Celebrities Who Wouldn’t Be Able To Face ID

As soon as it was announced that the new iPhone X would have facial recognition to unlock phones, people started asking questions. How does it work? How does it work with disguises? Can your bae use your face while you’re sleeping?

But it also raised some questions about celebrities who change their damn faces all the time. How are they going to be able to open their phones if they’re getting their cheeks and eyes and lips and noses and foreheads done?

With that said, here are some celebrities who may never be able to unlock their iPhones if they get them.

Sammy Sosa

Always on my mind

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

Larsa Pippen

🇭🇹

A post shared by DAWN (@dawnrichard) on

Dawn Richard

Lil Kim

WENN PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner

    Reneé Zellweger

    Renee Zellweger

    18 Oct 2014
    Credit: WENN.com

    Lark Voorhees

    (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

    Pamela Anderson

    (Photo by Michael Tran/WireImage)

    Heidi Montag

    Kim Zolciak

    Hazel E

    khloe steal

    Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

    Khloe Kardashian

    (Photo by Brook Christopher/FilmMagic)

    Wendy Williams

    Joel Ginsburg/WENN.com

    Latoya Jackson

