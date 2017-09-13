In Living Color: Keenan Ivory Wayans And Jamie Foxx Reunite At Daughters’ NYFW Show

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Actor Jamie Foxx, Model Corinne Fox, Model Nala Wayans, and Actor Keenan Ivory Wayans pose backstage at the Sherri Hill NYFW SS18 fashion show at Gotham Hall on September 12, 2017 in New York City.

(Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Sherri Hill)

The Daughters Of Keenan Ivory Wayans, Jamie Foxx And Russell Simmons Are All Grown Up

Papas, we hope you got your shotguns ready… Jamie Foxx and Keenan Ivory Wayans were on hand to support their daughters Corinne and Nala who were models in the Sherry Hill NYFW SS18 fashion show at Gotham Hill yesterday. Both girls are bangers right?

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Models Nala Wayans and Corinne Foxx attend the Sherri Hill NYFW SS18 fashion show at Gotham Hall on September 12, 2017 in New York City.

(Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Sherri Hill)

Looks like they enjoyed hanging out together too. Love when ladies support each other.

Ming Lee Simmons spotted in the East Village, New York City, New York, US

Splash News

Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons’ oldest daughter Ming Lee was also photographed out and about during NYFW.

Kimora Lee Simmons seen wearing a black dress in New York City, New York, USA.

Robert O’neil / Splash News

They weren’t spotted together but the paps also captured Kimora on the go

Check out more photos of the ladies when you continue

