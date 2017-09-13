In Living Color: Keenan Ivory Wayans And Jamie Foxx Reunite At Daughters’ NYFW Show

The Daughters Of Keenan Ivory Wayans, Jamie Foxx And Russell Simmons Are All Grown Up

Papas, we hope you got your shotguns ready… Jamie Foxx and Keenan Ivory Wayans were on hand to support their daughters Corinne and Nala who were models in the Sherry Hill NYFW SS18 fashion show at Gotham Hill yesterday. Both girls are bangers right?

Looks like they enjoyed hanging out together too. Love when ladies support each other.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons’ oldest daughter Ming Lee was also photographed out and about during NYFW.

They weren’t spotted together but the paps also captured Kimora on the go

Check out more photos of the ladies when you continue