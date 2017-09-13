Seen On The Scene:Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, And More Celebrate Harper’s Bazaar ICONS with Belvedere Vodka and Moët & Chandon

Fashion’s it-girls, The Plaza, and Belvedere Vodka? Yes please! This weekend in New York, fashion and society elite kicked off NYFW at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS. The event celebrates the annual ICONS issue by Carine Roitfeld, a portfolio spotlighting unforgettable celebrities who are eternally in style. The exclusive black tie “Rock & Roll” event, held at the legendary Plaza Hotel, drew an illustrious crowd of well-heeled guests who mingled, danced, and swilled colorful Belvedere Vodka cocktails (including the “Black Tie” made with activated charcoal) into the early morning hours. Ciara, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Nina Agal, Carine Roitfeld, Nicki Minaj, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Adriana Lima, Coco Rocha, Danielle Bernstein, Caroline Vreeland, Suki Waterhouse, Victoria Justice, Cindy Crawford, Young Thug, Amber Rose, Mia Moretti, Issa Rae, Rosario Dawson, Robyn Wright, Petra Collins, Jamie Chung, Chriselle Lim, Raissa Gerona, Chriselle Lim, Aimee Song, Marianna Hewitt, Nina Garcia and many more sipped on Belvedere cocktails throughout the evening. Check out a gallery of photos on the flip!