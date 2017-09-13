Served: Becky-Blonde Beckham Didn’t Play Sunday, But Sassy Dance Battled Russell Westbrook

Image via Jen Lowery/Splash News

Despite Ankle Injury Odell Beckham Dance Battled Russell Westbrook

Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in the Giants’ Sunday game against the Dallas Cowboys, allegedly because he had a “sprained ankle”.

However, according to PageSix, the the posh platinum blonde baller was seen going full “You Got Served” on oft-androgynous athlete Russell Westbrook while Wyclef Jean performed at a New York night club the previous Thursday.

Random. We know.

“There were a bunch of models like Taylor Hill on one side and Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, on the other side cheering them on.” Also there was David Blaine, who did card tricks for guests.

The following Sunday, the Giants got smashed by the Cowgirls 19-3.

Twinkle toes, not touchdowns. Got it.