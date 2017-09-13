Meet Him At The Ball: Yung Joc Explains Why He Was Spotted Wearing A Classy Quinceanera Dress
Yung Joc Explains Dress Photo
If you’re active on social media you may have noticed that a certain “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta “star’s been spotted rocking an interesting getup. Yung Joc was spotted in Hollywood this week rocking a floor-length ball gown while casually standing alongside Safaree.
And as social media dragged him within an inch of his drastic Dominican blowout…
Joc decided to give an explanation. According to him, the Quinceanera dress he was seen rocking is all part of his master plan to manipulate the internet.
“It’s called Internet manipulation. this is gonna be one of the craziest times ever, am I gonna take full advantage of it or will I be silenced? I will not be silenced.
LOL, suuuure Joc. You got it.
More of Joc and his dress on the flip.
Joc is showing off stacks of money he might’ve made from his dress wearing excursion.
“Ppl gonna talk s*** that’s expected…….ppl not gonna understand until it airs,” said the rapper.
It sounds like Joc might’ve lost a bet and had to wear the dress as punishment.
“I knew the type of backlash that would come from this s***. […] Tell me how I sold my soul? Yeah, I f****d around and some s*** had to happen in a certain situation and I had to man up and put on a f*** dress.”
Joc’s still getting dragged, but you knew this.
