Meet Him At The Ball: Yung Joc Explains Why He Was Spotted Wearing A Classy Quinceanera Dress

- By Bossip Staff
Yung Joc Explains Dress Photo

If you’re active on social media you may have noticed that a certain “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta “star’s been spotted rocking an interesting getup. Yung Joc was spotted in Hollywood this week rocking a floor-length ball gown while casually standing alongside Safaree.

#PressPlay : We told you #IssaReal #NoPhotoshop #Filming #OrRealDeal #YungJoc #Safaree @_acesfg

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

And as social media dragged him within an inch of his drastic Dominican blowout

Joc decided to give an explanation. According to him, the Quinceanera dress he was seen rocking is all part of his master plan to manipulate the internet.

“It’s called Internet manipulation. this is gonna be one of the craziest times ever, am I gonna take full advantage of it or will I be silenced? I will not be silenced.

LOL, suuuure Joc. You got it.

Never been the guy to merge into other ppl lane….. I just create my own and ride that thang out!!!!! #Jocfactor

A post shared by Jasiel Robinson (@joclive) on

More of Joc and his dress on the flip.

Joc is showing off stacks of money he might’ve made from his dress wearing excursion.

“Ppl gonna talk s*** that’s expected…….ppl not gonna understand until it airs,” said the rapper.

It sounds like Joc might’ve lost a bet and had to wear the dress as punishment.

“I knew the type of backlash that would come from this s***. […] Tell me how I sold my soul? Yeah, I f****d around and some s*** had to happen in a certain situation and I had to man up and put on a f*** dress.”

A post shared by Jasiel Robinson (@joclive) on

Joc’s still getting dragged, but you knew this.

😂😂😂 please #AfolaJoc needs to chill #LOL #justforlaughs #africanparentsBelike #tagafriend #youngJoc #iamduloVO #theduloshow

A post shared by Dulo Folarin Harris 🇳🇬 (@iamdulo) on

What the hell is @joclive doing? #youngjoc 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Shuler King Comic/Funeral Dir (@shulerking) on

