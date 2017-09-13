Meet Him At The Ball: Yung Joc Explains Why He Was Spotted Wearing A Classy Quinceanera Dress

It’s going down…

Yung Joc Explains Dress Photo

If you’re active on social media you may have noticed that a certain “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta “star’s been spotted rocking an interesting getup. Yung Joc was spotted in Hollywood this week rocking a floor-length ball gown while casually standing alongside Safaree.

#PressPlay : We told you #IssaReal #NoPhotoshop #Filming #OrRealDeal #YungJoc #Safaree @_acesfg A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

And as social media dragged him within an inch of his drastic Dominican blowout…

Yung Joc went from "meet me in the trap, it's going down" to "meet me at the mall, I bought a gown" smh pic.twitter.com/Dc1Edi0YOq — Obsidian Widow❤️🖤💚 (@CheckOutMyMelo) September 13, 2017

Wtf going on with Joc? It ain't even prom season https://t.co/24fpk94Z4f — Pastor Bluntaround (@SINice) September 13, 2017

Joc decided to give an explanation. According to him, the Quinceanera dress he was seen rocking is all part of his master plan to manipulate the internet.

“It’s called Internet manipulation. this is gonna be one of the craziest times ever, am I gonna take full advantage of it or will I be silenced? I will not be silenced.

LOL, suuuure Joc. You got it.

Never been the guy to merge into other ppl lane….. I just create my own and ride that thang out!!!!! #Jocfactor A post shared by Jasiel Robinson (@joclive) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

