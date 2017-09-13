Tyrese Implies Ex-Wife Is Bitter Over His Marriage After She Alleges He Beat Their Daughter So Hard She Couldn’t Sit
Tyrese Responds To Allegations He Beat His Daughter
Tyrese… BRUH! What is going on over there??? After days of beefing and back and forths with The Rock over a ‘Fast & Furious’ spinoff news broke today that the actor formerly known as Jody’s ex-wife Norma has filed for an order of protection against him on behalf of their young daughter Shayla.
According to The Blast reports
Norma Gibson claims on August 19, while their 10-year-old daughter was staying with the actor, he allegedly “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”
She claims the fight started after Tyrese accused his daughter of “stealing her own piggy bank money that she received for her birthday.”
Norma claims the child was beaten again several times after she “begged for mercy, ” and screamed, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry! Please stop! You’re hurting me!”
She says their daughter later told her, “mum, dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.”
Tyrese’s former wife also says she fears the actor may abduct their kid to Dubai, where he frequently visits, which would prevent her from bringing their “daughter home from a Muslim country.” She claims he has significant influence and power with the royals in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.
These two have a long history conflict, and Norma also says Tyrese has a long history of domestic abuse, and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic behavior while he claims everything she’s saying is false — especially the allegations he abused her daughter.
BUT Norma must’ve had some kinda receipts because the judge granted the request for protection and barred Tyrese from directly or indirectly contacting his ex or daughter until the hearing October 2. Norma now has physical custody of their daughter and Tyrese received no visitation.
YIKES!!!! Crazy right. But if you think that’s crazy, it gets even crazier. Tyrese couldn’t resist responding to the allegations on social media — basically DRAGGING his ex and accusing her of being bitter and unable to move on since their split and claiming she’s jealous he has a new wife.
Peep the post below:
All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… There's someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I'm sorry I got re-married, I'm sorry we didn't work out I'm sorry you haven't been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don't work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you……. I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be… But I see the attacks just won't stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth….. I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you're looking to do… I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is… Paint your picture but God knows the truth…… if I was a bad dad I wouldn't of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor…… All of the honorable fathers and parents out here keep fighting the good fight you may embarrassed at times but in the end the kids will always run into the arms of the ones who really has their backs in a great father not because I'm famous with money but because I am – that's my story and I'm sticking to it…. More truths coming soon……. Child custody family issues are the worst…….
Granted, we’re not the ones in this situation