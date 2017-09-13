Tyrese Implies Ex-Wife Is Bitter Over His Marriage After She Alleges He Beat Their Daughter So Hard She Couldn’t Sit

Tyrese Responds To Allegations He Beat His Daughter

Tyrese… BRUH! What is going on over there??? After days of beefing and back and forths with The Rock over a ‘Fast & Furious’ spinoff news broke today that the actor formerly known as Jody’s ex-wife Norma has filed for an order of protection against him on behalf of their young daughter Shayla.

According to The Blast reports

Norma Gibson claims on August 19, while their 10-year-old daughter was staying with the actor, he allegedly “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” She claims the fight started after Tyrese accused his daughter of “stealing her own piggy bank money that she received for her birthday.” Norma claims the child was beaten again several times after she “begged for mercy, ” and screamed, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry! Please stop! You’re hurting me!” She says their daughter later told her, “mum, dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.” Tyrese’s former wife also says she fears the actor may abduct their kid to Dubai, where he frequently visits, which would prevent her from bringing their “daughter home from a Muslim country.” She claims he has significant influence and power with the royals in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

These two have a long history conflict, and Norma also says Tyrese has a long history of domestic abuse, and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic behavior while he claims everything she’s saying is false — especially the allegations he abused her daughter.

BUT Norma must’ve had some kinda receipts because the judge granted the request for protection and barred Tyrese from directly or indirectly contacting his ex or daughter until the hearing October 2. Norma now has physical custody of their daughter and Tyrese received no visitation.

YIKES!!!! Crazy right. But if you think that’s crazy, it gets even crazier. Tyrese couldn’t resist responding to the allegations on social media — basically DRAGGING his ex and accusing her of being bitter and unable to move on since their split and claiming she’s jealous he has a new wife.

Peep the post below:

Granted, we’re not the ones in this situation