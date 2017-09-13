So Sad: 6 Elderly Folks Found Dead After Hurricane Irma Knocks Out Nursing Home A/C

Image via Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images

6 Dead Inside Florida Nursing Home Following Hurricane Irma

This is so, so, so, sad. The type of things people don’t think about when it comes to the destruction and danger that comes along with a massive Hurricane like Irma.

According to CNN, 6 nursing home residents have been found dead after the record-breaking storm crashed into South Florida last weekend.

It is believed that the deaths may have been cause by the loss of air-conditioning inside the facility. At temperatures over 90º this week, the sweltering Florida heat and humidity puts the elderly at serious risk of major complications. That said, the official causes of death are still being investigated.

Says Hollywood Police Chief Tomas Sanchez: