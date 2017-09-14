Office Potluck Cancelled: Man Stops Breathing After Eating Coworker’s Contaminated Shrimp Casserole

Get well soon…

Man Stops Breathing After Eating Coworker’s Food

Stop..eating…your…coworker’s…food. That’s the message people should get now that the story of people getting violently ill on the job is making headlines.

According to Fox 5 San Diego, a handful of people who work at a pharmaceutical company were taken to the hospital after they ate food a co-worker brought to the office.

One man collapsed and stopped breathing after eating the food, another was hospitalized and two others sought medical treatment.

The food in question? A shrimp casserole that was likely contaminated in some way.

Your coworker is unclean, stop eating their food guys.