1600 STFU Avenue: White House Secretary Of Sycophancy Demands ESPN Fire Jemele Hill
Image via Mpu Dinani/Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla
White House Calls For Jemele Hill’s Firing Over Trump Tweets
The never-ending string of White House stooges has done some pretty egregious things in their short tenure inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., but this is REALLY over-stepping their boundaries.
Today, during the daily press briefing, Donald Trump, pit bull in a pantsuit, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, responded to “influential African-American sportscaster” Jemele Hill’s series of truth-telling tweets with the following:
That’s correct ladies and gentlemen, the White House, which is essentially owned by the citizens of this country, is demanding that a private citizen be fired for criticizing their Grand Wiz-…we mean, boss.
Donald and his band of merry bootlickers SURE do have a Jones for giving people the pink slip.
Perhaps Sarah and the rest of the Trump shoe-shiners should listen to another “influential African-American” woman:
This Trump ‘Merica is wild. SMFH.
Black folks really do have Jemele’s back though. Peep the reactions on the flipper.
Continue Slideshow
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/1600-stfu-avenue-white-house-secretary-of-sycophancy-demands-espn-fire-jemele-hill/ 1600 STFU Avenue: White House Secretary Of Sycophancy Demands ESPN Fire Jemele Hill – Story.ng