1600 STFU Avenue: White House Secretary Of Sycophancy Demands ESPN Fire Jemele Hill

White House Calls For Jemele Hill’s Firing Over Trump Tweets

The never-ending string of White House stooges has done some pretty egregious things in their short tenure inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., but this is REALLY over-stepping their boundaries.

Today, during the daily press briefing, Donald Trump, pit bull in a pantsuit, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, responded to “influential African-American sportscaster” Jemele Hill’s series of truth-telling tweets with the following:

That’s correct ladies and gentlemen, the White House, which is essentially owned by the citizens of this country, is demanding that a private citizen be fired for criticizing their Grand Wiz-…we mean, boss.

Today, the White House press secretary used the people's podium to call for the firing of an individual citizen, @jemelehill. Take that in. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 13, 2017

Donald and his band of merry bootlickers SURE do have a Jones for giving people the pink slip.

Perhaps Sarah and the rest of the Trump shoe-shiners should listen to another “influential African-American” woman:

They want their critics fired and their investigators jailed. This is an autocracy, not an administration. https://t.co/9dOojHing6 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 13, 2017

That's a company's decision to make. The President does not typically demand it. Not in a democracy, anyway. https://t.co/a8tcIhTmgD — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 13, 2017

This Trump ‘Merica is wild. SMFH.

Black folks really do have Jemele’s back though. Peep the reactions on the flipper.