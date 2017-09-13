Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji Attend “Insecure” Finale Watch Party Hosted By BOSSIP In Atlanta

BOSSIP hosted an “Insecure” Finale Watch party at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta Sunday September 10th that included a Battle of the Sexes convo with Bossip Editors Danielle Canada, Alex Ford, Jason Lee and Aiesha Letman as well as a post show recap with actors Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji. The event was attended by about 50 guests including BOSSIP Managing Editor Janeé Bolden, SVP Content Marve Frazier, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Tyler Does, Al Madrigal, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Satchel Jester and Isaac Hayes III, as well as The Gathering Spot co-founders Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen. Check out more photos on the flip!