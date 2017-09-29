Keeping Up With The Johnsons: 5 Groundbreaking Spin-offs That Helped “Black-ish’s” Zoey Get “Grown-ish”

Spin-Off Series Like Black-ish That Paved The Way

If you haven’t heard by now, Black-ish is returning to ABC on October 3rd, then Yara Shahidi’s character Zoey is getting her own spin-off series called Grown-ish. We know Grown-ish is going to be lit, with Zoey being black girl magic goals and her Black-ish family making cameos. Great spin-offs have been done in the past that paved the way for Grown-ish to shine. What are you favorites?

Here is our list of the 5 most groundbreaking TV spin-offs. Let us know if we missed your fave. Hit the flip.