Keeping Up With The Johnsons: 5 Groundbreaking Spin-offs That Helped “Black-ish’s” Zoey Get “Grown-ish”
Spin-Off Series Like Black-ish That Paved The Way
If you haven’t heard by now, Black-ish is returning to ABC on October 3rd, then Yara Shahidi’s character Zoey is getting her own spin-off series called Grown-ish. We know Grown-ish is going to be lit, with Zoey being black girl magic goals and her Black-ish family making cameos. Great spin-offs have been done in the past that paved the way for Grown-ish to shine. What are you favorites?
Here is our list of the 5 most groundbreaking TV spin-offs. Let us know if we missed your fave. Hit the flip.
A Different World. An obvious comparison. Denise goes to college, Zoey goes to college.
Family Matters. Yes, this was a spin-off of a series called Perfect Strangers, where Harriet Winslow’s character played an elevator operator.
The Jeffersons moved on up from All In TheFamily.
Frasier a series by Girlfriend’s executive producer and actor Kelsey Grammer; originated with characters from a little show called Cheers.
Good Times was birthed from the TV series Maude, where Florida was the housekeeper.