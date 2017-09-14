BlackInkCrewChi: Twitter Went Insane Over That Ridiculous KIDNAPPING Scene

Van And Jen’s Insane Romance

One of the bigger subplots of last night’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago episode revolved around Van trying to make it last forever with Jen. So his big plan? A kidnapping, of course. What better way to show love than to stage a kidnapping, hand over a ring and make it work?

#BlackInkCHI When Van gave Jen that old house key back after she almost lost her wig she shoulda walked off like pic.twitter.com/J1ocucAWwf — Lorie Jones (@LoJo621) September 14, 2017

Of course, Twitter was up in arms over the whole damn thing and the jokes were flying. Take a look…