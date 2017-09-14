Let’s Laugh At The Racists Crying Into Empty Hellmann’s Jars Because Jemele Hill Hasn’t Been Fired

THEY Are Mad Jemele Hill Has A Job

Jemele Hill has snowflakes up in arms over the fact she called Y’all President a white nationalist. Not only was she right but she also made a whole lot of wack a$$ racists mad. Not just your regular Twitter racists, either. Hill also made the entire White House mad to the point that they asked ESPN to fire her.

@espn fired Curt for talk about Muzlams, Jemele trashes a sitting president with racist filled rhetoric and a slap on the wrist. #FUKESPN pic.twitter.com/6GG51TjTCp — Thom (@MagaThom) September 13, 2017

What’s crazy is the snowflakes really thought that would get Hill fired. JADAKISS LAUGH. So when Jemele was on The Six last night, job in tow with now signs of stress or remorse, the MAGAs lost it. So what do we do in their time of distress? We make fun of them, of course! Enjoy their tears…