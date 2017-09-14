Stranger Things: Future & Cher’s Silky Trapalicious Gap Ad Sparked Hilarious Chaos

Let's make a better Future we can all Cher. pic.twitter.com/6WWI30xKE8 — Rusty Redenbacher (@rustymk2) September 13, 2017

Future & Cher’s Gap Campaign Breaks The Internet

Legendary Pop Goddess Cher and living legend Future combined like a swirly Trap Voltron for Gap’s new Fall campaign where they crooned a heavily autotuned remix of Sly & the Family Stone’s “Everyday People” that sent Twitter spiraling into a mind-boggled tizzy.

i don’t know how we got to the point where Cher and Future would collab but i want more if it pic.twitter.com/3EEMoWg5Ds — reggie (@1942bs) September 14, 2017

