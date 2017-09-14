Stranger Things: Future & Cher’s Silky Trapalicious Gap Ad Sparked Hilarious Chaos

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 22

Future & Cher’s Gap Campaign Breaks The Internet

Legendary Pop Goddess Cher and living legend Future combined like a swirly Trap Voltron for Gap’s new Fall campaign where they crooned a heavily autotuned remix of Sly & the Family Stone’s “Everyday People” that sent Twitter spiraling into a mind-boggled tizzy.

Peep the hilarious Twitter frenzy over Future & Cher’s Gap collab on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819202122
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus