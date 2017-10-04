Keeping Up With The Johnsons: Here’s HowBlack-ish‘s Diane & Jack Are Ridiculously Adorable Scene Stealers
- By Bossip Staff
6 Times Jack & Diane Johnson Stole The Scene On Black-ish
If you watch Black-ish, you know Diane and Jack are to grade school adorableness to what Picasso is to art. Who doesn’t like clever, out of this world smart, adorable characters on television? Especially cute, Black kids?! Black-ish returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 3rd at 9 p.m., and we know Jack and Diane are going to be up to their usual hilarity.
Hit the flip to see some of their best moments.
Diane steals the scene from Jack on Mother’s day. Hilarious.
Diane being shady at Disney world has us cackling!
Jack and Diane trick their mom into cleaning. SMH, because they’re too dang cute.
Jack does a lil dab before making the basket. A-dor-a-ble!
LOL at the Johnson kids having to hold Diane back.
“Standing is for sheep”, these kids.