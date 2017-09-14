Aaron Carter Says He’s Afraid He May Be HIV-Positive, Weighs Only 115 Pounds

Aaron Carter Fears He May Have HIV

Aaron Carter has REALLY been going through it for the past few months.

The former singer and Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter’s younger brother has been battling addiction for years, and more recently, bouts of suicidal tendencies.

In a two part appearance on “The Doctors,” Aaron opens up about his drug usage and addiction to minor cosmetic procedures. But as Daily Mail learned in an exclusive preview, he also has a major concern on his hands: the sneaking suspicion that he may have been infected with HIV.

“I need help, I’m scared…Because I’m so skinny, I’m still so skinny. And that was the biggest one for me.”

Mind you, Aaron is 6 feet tall and reports that he only weighs 115 pounds fully clothed. The “healthy range” for a man that height is between 150 and 200 pounds.

Aaron will reportedly be tested during Thursday’s show, and his results will be revealed on-air. Seems like something he might want to keep private, but if he’s comfortable finding out his status alongside the rest of America, so be it.

