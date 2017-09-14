Oochie Wally Freaks: Nasty Nas Licks Down Nicki Minaj After She Helps Blow Candles Off His B-day Cake
Nas And Nicki Show PDA At Nas’s 44th Birthday Celebration
Nicki Mi-Nas are back out, on the scene together. The “sleepover” partners were spotted celebrating the birthday of Nasir Jones in NYC last night getting a little freaky. Nasty Nas turned the big 4-4 and celebrated with a Hennessy sponsored bash. He and Nicki were guests of each other, standing close as Nas received his cake and candles…
Swipe right.
Who wants to BET she gave him more cake and something else to blow after the party???
Swizz Beatz, who also celebrated his Virgo birthday recently was also on the scene. Looked like there was a lot of middle-age fun popping off! But, back to these freaks. Nas’s brother Jungle caught a super intimate moment with Nicki and Nasir just as the night was ending. Nas licks Nicki’s ear here, wet willie!
Looks like whatever Nicki and Nas have is STILL happening. Are we warming to them as a couple?