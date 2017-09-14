Oochie Wally Freaks: Nasty Nas Licks Down Nicki Minaj After She Helps Blow Candles Off His B-day Cake

Nas And Nicki Show PDA At Nas’s 44th Birthday Celebration

Nicki Mi-Nas are back out, on the scene together. The “sleepover” partners were spotted celebrating the birthday of Nasir Jones in NYC last night getting a little freaky. Nasty Nas turned the big 4-4 and celebrated with a Hennessy sponsored bash. He and Nicki were guests of each other, standing close as Nas received his cake and candles…

Swipe right.

#Nas & #SwizzBeatz celebrate their birthdays tonight 🎈What's good @NickiMinaj A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Who wants to BET she gave him more cake and something else to blow after the party???

.@therealswizzz passes the birthday baton to @nas 🍾 Happy born day #Nas A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT

Swizz Beatz, who also celebrated his Virgo birthday recently was also on the scene. Looked like there was a lot of middle-age fun popping off! But, back to these freaks. Nas’s brother Jungle caught a super intimate moment with Nicki and Nasir just as the night was ending. Nas licks Nicki’s ear here, wet willie!

mr nasir is a freak! pic.twitter.com/FKIiiqraI6 — raven (@dinahsfenty) September 14, 2017

Looks like whatever Nicki and Nas have is STILL happening. Are we warming to them as a couple?