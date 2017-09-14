How You Doinnn’ Haters: Wendy Williams Responds To Body Shamers Blasting Her Bikini Photos
- By Bossip Staff
Wendy Williams Responds To Bikini Photo Shade
Wendy Williams knows that you (and T.I.) saw her shocking bikini photos and she’s got something to say. As previously reported Twitter had a good ol’ time picking apart “Auntie Wendy’s” frail physique in photos from a Barbados vacation.
Wendy, however, is unbothered and planning to address the controversy on her show Monday.
“If you’re gonna live in a glass house…I’ll see you Monday and oh yes, I will talk about my beach body,” wrote the host on Instagram. “P.S. I never go in the water without a few floatation devices.”
How you doinnnn’ haters?!
