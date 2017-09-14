Heaven & Hell: K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis And Announced Surrogacy For Twin Daughters

Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis And Surrogacy For Twins

Last night in the wee hours of the morning K. Michelle took to Twitter to update her fans on what has been going on in her life recently. It’s a lot.

We previously reported on K. Michelle and her doctor bae’s desire to find a surrogate so that they could have children. The singer addressed that and much more.

Hey milfs how are you tonight? Can we talk? — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

I'm giving you guys an album and handing in my last album all at the same time! https://t.co/uBpKdn2Lco — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

If it sounds like K. Michelle is done with being an artist, you might just be right. At least for a while.

