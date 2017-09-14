Heaven & Hell: K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis And Announced Surrogacy For Twin Daughters
- By Bossip Staff
K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis And Surrogacy For Twins
Last night in the wee hours of the morning K. Michelle took to Twitter to update her fans on what has been going on in her life recently. It’s a lot.
We previously reported on K. Michelle and her doctor bae’s desire to find a surrogate so that they could have children. The singer addressed that and much more.
If it sounds like K. Michelle is done with being an artist, you might just be right. At least for a while.
Flip the page to see what else she had to say during her 140-character stream-of-consciousness.