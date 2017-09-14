Shut Up Shad: Bow Wow Gets Dragged After Saying He Doesn’t Want A Relationship But He Does Want THIS
Bow Wow Says Some More Stupid Isht And Black Twitter Drags Him Naturally
Ahhhh Shad… Bow Wow has gone and said some stupid ish AGAIN, this time while on tour in Australia. Everybody knows Bow Wow hasn’t been the best boyfriend. He’s been linked to Ciara, Erica Mena, Keyshia Cole, Angela Simmons and his baby mom Joie Chaves but nothing seems to work for him. So when we saw him post THIS it gave us all the sads…
I don't want a relationship! They hold you back. I want a bestfriend i can sleep with, make love to, hustle with, get money with, travel with, shop with, club with & live life with. I want a partner in crime, a life partner. Someone that i can laugh with and build with. A woman I'm not afraid to lose because i know they'll always be there. Relationships are played but a partnership i'll take. 💯
We’re legitimately worried about Bow Wow’s state of mind after he posted this instagram message about not wanting a relationship — just wanting everything that basically defines a relationship… He got killed in the comments and on Twitter. But we’ll get to that in a few
Some other dumb stuff that Shad has posted while in Australian include this:
Mr. Lonely in the Land Down Under seems to basically be inviting randoms to his DM’s. (probably worked though)
If you were his side b**** 👱🏽♀️and you become his main b***** 👱🏽♀️you have no business 🙅🏽going through your mans phone 📱and addressing him about other b****** cause at ☝🏽one time you were the other b**** disrespecting 🙈his main 💍 and it was ok now that the shoe 👠 is on the other foot 👣be humble 💯 😂
Not Be Humble though! How about you try not to be an ain’t isht n-word for five minutes Shad?
Okay but how you gonna be somebody’s best friend and partner if you don’t text back?
Your boy is crazy
Does he think he’s Diddy???
Yeah… So alot. Is that Australian air making him loopier than usual? We’re not sure. But we do know that relationship post went viral and Black Twitter ate his lil azz alive like that crocodile he was talking about wrestling would have!
Peep some of the responses below:
