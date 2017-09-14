Shut Up Shad: Bow Wow Gets Dragged After Saying He Doesn’t Want A Relationship But He Does Want THIS

Bow Wow Says Some More Stupid Isht And Black Twitter Drags Him Naturally

Ahhhh Shad… Bow Wow has gone and said some stupid ish AGAIN, this time while on tour in Australia. Everybody knows Bow Wow hasn’t been the best boyfriend. He’s been linked to Ciara, Erica Mena, Keyshia Cole, Angela Simmons and his baby mom Joie Chaves but nothing seems to work for him. So when we saw him post THIS it gave us all the sads…

We’re legitimately worried about Bow Wow’s state of mind after he posted this instagram message about not wanting a relationship — just wanting everything that basically defines a relationship… He got killed in the comments and on Twitter. But we’ll get to that in a few

Some other dumb stuff that Shad has posted while in Australian include this:

Sitting in my room in Melbourne Australia BORED. Wishing i had something soft next to me keeping me company tonight. I got 3 more off days…. what is a man to do? I need a tour guide. I might go wrestle a crocodile. Fuck it 🇦🇺 A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

Mr. Lonely in the Land Down Under seems to basically be inviting randoms to his DM’s. (probably worked though)

Not Be Humble though! How about you try not to be an ain’t isht n-word for five minutes Shad?

If i don't text back its because i replied in my mind but was too lazy to physically reply. 😂 A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Sep 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Okay but how you gonna be somebody’s best friend and partner if you don’t text back?

They want to know if he still got it #harlemshake who want it #bowdanceanywhere A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Your boy is crazy

My strength didn't come from lifting weights. My strength came from lifting myself up when i was knocked down. A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Does he think he’s Diddy???

Yeah… So alot. Is that Australian air making him loopier than usual? We’re not sure. But we do know that relationship post went viral and Black Twitter ate his lil azz alive like that crocodile he was talking about wrestling would have!

Peep some of the responses below:

Bow Wow just said "I don't want a burger. I just want a bun, beef , lettuce , tomatoes & onions" https://t.co/yWuGGj0r9N — JJ Velásquez (@TheBloodShow) September 13, 2017

Bow Wow : I don't want a car, I just want a tool that can get me from A to B with 4 wheels, AC, V8 engine, airbags, and GPS. pic.twitter.com/CKlFFhwLmL — Kerv (@KRVNZ) September 14, 2017

