Ohio Cop Suspended After This Graphic Arrest “Choke The F**king Life Out Of Him” [Video]

They beat the brakes off of “Tim.” SMH @ “He’s fine.”

The officer who made the comments has been suspended and the Columbus mayor has said this:

“I have reviewed the body-worn camera video, and I am incredibly bothered by the words of the officer in question. I strongly support Chief Jacob’s decision to remove the officer from duty. This is unacceptable behavior for Columbus police officers”.

For the actual footage of Timothy Davis being beaten to a pulp, turn the page and see.