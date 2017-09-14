Martin Shkreli Jailed After Offering $5,000 Bounty For A Strand Of Hillary Clinton’s Hair

Judge Revokes Martin Shkreli’s $5 Million Bond

On Wednesday, a judge revoked Martin Shkreli’s $5 million bond after he offered $5,000 to anyone who retrieved some of Hillary Clinton’s hair….

According to the Washington Post, prosecutors said the weird stunt was simply the latest example of how the former grimey pharmaceutical CEO is a “danger to the public.” Judge Kiyo Matsumoto agreed, sentencing him to jail.

Matsumoto explained, “the fact that he continues to remain unaware … of the inappropriateness of his actions or words demonstrates to me he may be an ongoing danger, or risk to the community. I’m going to remand Mr. Shkreli.”

Shkreli’s attorney Benjamin Brafman hopelessly tried to convince the judge that Shkreli’s post was “stupid,” but should be protected by free speech. “This is a solicitation of assault in exchange for money,” the judge responded. “That is not protected by the First Amendment.”

Martin is currently awaiting sentencing for a securities fraud conviction–if convicted, he will face up to 20 years in prison. WELL, WRAP IT UP DEN!