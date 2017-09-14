Issa Roast: 21 Savage Apologizes On Behalf Of Atlanta For Yung Joc’s Dress Debacle

Call Amber…

21 Savage Reacts To Yung Joc’s Dress Photo

After he was spotted rocking a classy Quinceañera dress, Yung Joc got dissed by a fellow ATL rapper.

21 Savage decided to speak on Joc’s dress debacle and issued an official apology on behalf of the city of Atlanta.

“I wanna apologize to the world on behalf of my city, the city of Atlanta,” said 21 in an IG video. “I know we produce some soft a** n***s but just bear with us, we’re gonna get through this storm guys.”

#21Savage apologizes for #YungJoc's shenanigans 😩 A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

LMAOOOOO.

This all comes after Joc posted (and deleted) an explanation for rocking the floor-length gown.

“It’s called Internet manipulation,” said Joc. “this is gonna be one of the craziest times ever, am I gonna take full advantage of it or will I be silenced? I will not be silenced.

This clearly had to be for one of the TV shows he’s appearing on, right?

#PressPlay : We told you #IssaReal #NoPhotoshop #Filming #OrRealDeal #YungJoc #Safaree @_acesfg A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Right.

More from Joc on the flip.