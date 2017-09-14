Issa Roast: 21 Savage Apologizes On Behalf Of Atlanta For Yung Joc’s Dress Debacle

- By Bossip Staff
Call Amber…

21 Savage Reacts To Yung Joc’s Dress Photo

After he was spotted rocking a classy Quinceañera dress, Yung Joc got dissed by a fellow ATL rapper.
21 Savage decided to speak on Joc’s dress debacle and issued an official apology on behalf of the city of Atlanta.

“I wanna apologize to the world on behalf of my city, the city of Atlanta,” said 21 in an IG video. “I know we produce some soft a** n***s but just bear with us, we’re gonna get through this storm guys.”

#21Savage apologizes for #YungJoc's shenanigans 😩

LMAOOOOO.

This all comes after Joc posted (and deleted) an explanation for rocking the floor-length gown.

“It’s called Internet manipulation,” said Joc. “this is gonna be one of the craziest times ever, am I gonna take full advantage of it or will I be silenced? I will not be silenced.

This clearly had to be for one of the TV shows he’s appearing on, right?

#PressPlay : We told you #IssaReal #NoPhotoshop #Filming #OrRealDeal #YungJoc #Safaree @_acesfg

Right.

Joc has a roast coming up for everyone who wants to slander him.

#Unbothered.

Love Life

